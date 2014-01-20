The autopsy report of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Minister Shashi Tharoor who died Friday, has been submitted to a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a doctor who conducted the post-mortem said Monday.



"The report has been given to SDM Alok Sharma. It will reveal all the facts," Sudhir Kumar Gupta, head of the department of forensic medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said.



In the initial post-mortem conducted Saturday, the doctors alluded that it was a "case of unnatural, sudden death".



The doctors preserved biological samples to be tested in the laboratory for ascertaining the cause of death.



Police investigators, however, said it could be a case of drug overdose or overdose of sleeping pills but added that things would be clear only after the detailed autopsy report was read.



Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her room at The Leela Palace hotel here Friday.

