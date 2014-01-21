Home Nation

Traders Protest to Observe Gawkadal Incident Anniversary

Published: 21st January 2014 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2014 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Normal life was disrupted in Srinagar as traders in and around Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of summer capital, today observed a protest shutdown to mark the 24th anniversary of Gawkadal incident.           

Business establishments were shut in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Maisuma, Red cross, Regal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Amirakadal, Hari Singh High Street, Gawkadal, Koker Bazar and adjoining areas in a protest against the death of dozens of civilians on this day in 1990.   

Over 20 people were killed when CRPF troops allegedly opened fire on a procession at Gawkadal locality of the city. However, separatist groups claim that more than 50 persons died in the firing incident.            

The separatists including hardline faction of Hurriyat Conference has called for strike in the areas around Gawkadal against the killings.   

The strike disrupted normal activities in the area. However, the traffic remained unaffected.     

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in the sensitive areas especially in and around Maisuma to maintain law and order, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp