Traders Protest to Observe Gawkadal Incident Anniversary

Normal life was disrupted in Srinagar as traders in and around Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of summer capital, today observed a protest shutdown to mark the 24th anniversary of Gawkadal incident.

Business establishments were shut in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Maisuma, Red cross, Regal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Amirakadal, Hari Singh High Street, Gawkadal, Koker Bazar and adjoining areas in a protest against the death of dozens of civilians on this day in 1990.

Over 20 people were killed when CRPF troops allegedly opened fire on a procession at Gawkadal locality of the city. However, separatist groups claim that more than 50 persons died in the firing incident.

The separatists including hardline faction of Hurriyat Conference has called for strike in the areas around Gawkadal against the killings.

The strike disrupted normal activities in the area. However, the traffic remained unaffected.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in the sensitive areas especially in and around Maisuma to maintain law and order, officials said.