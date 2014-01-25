MP Minister Shot at By Unidentified Persons, Escapes Unhurt

PTI By

A Madhya Pradesh minister was today shot at by unidentified assailants at Aroli village, about 35km from the district headquarters, police said.



Lal Singh Arya, the Minister of State for General Administration, Narmada Valley Development and Aviation, was shot at during a function to inaugurate a government school here. He escaped unhurt in the incident, police said.



"The incident took place at around 5-5.30 pm when the Minister was at the inauguration of a government school in Aroli village," Bhind SP Dr Ashish told reporters.



The assailants fled the spot after firing at Arya, who represents the Gohad Assembly seat in the district, police said.



Police have launched a manhunt to nab those behind the attack, the SP added.