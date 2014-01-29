Home Nation

8 Killed as Bus Catches Fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Published: 29th January 2014 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2014 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Eight persons were charred to death and 14 others were injured when a luxury bus collided with a diesel tanker near Kude village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The luxury bus was going to Ahmedabad from Pune when it collided with the tanker at Kude village within the Manor police station limits in Palghar taluka.

The accident took place around 1.45 AM. The tanker belonged to the BPCL and was carrying diesel towards Hazira in Gujarat. Due to the collision, both the vehicles immediately caught fire, police said.

As per the initial reports, all the deceased were occupants of the ill-fated bus.

"The bodies could not be identified as they are charred beyond recognition. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The district administration is in the process of contacting the bus operator to get the names of the passengers travelling in the bus," Thane District Collector P Velrasu told PTI here.

The administration is making all efforts to establish the identify of the victims and those identified would be handed over after due verification, he added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Manor Rural Hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Fire engines from the nearby areas brought the fire under control, officials said, adding that the district and police authorities are supervising the relief and rescue operations.

On May 29, 2013 a similar accident involving a luxury bus and tanker close to this spot had left 14 people dead and 40 injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp