Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Delhi Lt Governor Najib Jung and requested him to order a probe by instituting a special investigating team (SIT) to look into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “I discussed the matter with the Lt Governor. He was positive about it. As far as constitution of an SIT and fixing the terms of reference are concerned, we will decide that at the next Cabinet meeting,” Kejriwal told reporters. State Public Works Minister Manish Sisodia, on his part,said the AAP Government is going to form an SIT to probe the 1984 riots.

“The modalities of the probe will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting on Friday. Lt Governor Jung has in-principle agreed to the proposal to set up the SIT,” he told reporters.

Earlier this week, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the course of a media chat had conceded that “some Congressmen” may have been involved in the dastardly violence against the innocent Sikhs in the wake of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s killing by her Sikh bodyguards. Endorsing the CM’s call, Delhi Assembly Speaker M S Dhir on Wednesday said he was hopeful that such a move would at last ensure justice to the the victims of the mob frenzy, who had been “denied” redress for the last 30 years. Kejriwal is also said to have written a letter to President Pranab Mukherjee requesting him to commute the death sentence awarded to Devinderpal Singh Bhullar of the Khalistan Liberation Force.

DCW Chief

The AAP Government on Wednesday proposed the name of litterateur Maitreyi Pushpa as the new chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women(DCW).

AAP sources said Pushpa’s name was recommended for the top job in keeping with the party’s promise to appoint a non-political, eminent personality as the DCW chief.

Interestingly, Pushpa’s nomination comes against the backdrop of the AAP Government accusing the incumbent DCW chairperson Barkha Singh of “politicising” the role of her office while dealing with the midnight raid episode allegedly involving state Law Minister Somnath Bharti.

Teachers’ Protest

The Teachers employed on a contract basis in the schools run by the Delhi government continued to protest outside the Delhi Secretariat for the fifth day demanding regularisation of their jobs. The state government said it had had already appointed a committee to look into the issue. “The committee will submit its report within one month,” he said

