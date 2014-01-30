Three DMK MPs Call on Alagiri

PTI By

Notwithstanding his suspension from the party, three DMK MPs met former Union Minister M K Alagiri at his residence here even as the rebel leader's supporters put up posters praising him on the occasion of his 63rd birthday today.

Party MPs D Napoleon, K.P.Ramalingam and J K Ritheesh met Alagiri, elder son of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, and greeted him on the eve of his birthday yesterday.

"Bitter incidents have happened when I was away in the United States. I will abide by the decision of Annan (Alagiri)," Napoleon said after greeting Alagiri.

Ritheesh said Alagiri had played a key role in the development of the DMK party in south Tamil Nadu.

Alagiri's son, Durai Dayanidhi said DMK party "has its own respect, reputation and image...it should not join hands with the DMDK and face defeat."

Alagiri's remarks against DMDK founder Vijayakant and a possible alliance between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls, had proved to be his undoing, resulting in the party cracking the whip, suspending him.

Yesterday, he slammed the party for seeking additional security for his younger brother MK Stalin, saying only those who have done something wrong would need more security.

Stalin, on the other hand, asked partymen not to burn effigies of his elder brother, saying party discipline was supreme and made light of Alagiri's remarks on his "death".

Karunanidhi, while detailing the events leading to Alagiri's suspension, had said his elder son had stated Stalin will die in three months and that how could he tolerate that as a father.

Alagiri's supporters have put up giant posters, with lyrics in praise of Alagiri, in every part of the city.

One poster carried a picture of Alagiri's mother Dayalu Ammal blessing her son.