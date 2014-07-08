DHAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Ram Madhav said here today that it has been the Sangh's practice to depute its workers to the BJP and he was also being deputed to the BJP in the same manner.



"There has been a practice in the RSS to depute its workers to the BJP and I am also being sent there in the same manner. There is nothing new in it. It is not an attempt by the RSS to dominate the affairs of the BJP," he told reporters after the RSS brainstorming session at Mohankheda in Dhar district concluded.



Madhav also clarified that during their deliberations which began on July 1 and concluded today, several issues were raised by representatives who have arrived here from different parts of the country.



These issues will be raised by the RSS in these states, he said, without elaborating on them.



However, he clarified that issues related to Article 370 and Ram temple were not discussed.



He said that he was not aware of what responsibility he would get in the BJP and added that it would be decided by the party leadership.



Earlier, a number of RSS leaders and office bearers of its allied organisations paid a visit to the disputed Bhojshala in Dhar city.



As per an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order, Hindus worship Goddess Waghdevi (Saraswati) in the Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex every Friday, while on all other days, it is open to all people.



On the occasion of the Basant Panchmi festival, Hindus were allowed to perform pooja in the Bhojshala from sunrise to sunset.