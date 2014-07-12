MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar today advocated a "cautious approach" to FDI in the sensitive defence sector.

"We are all for FDI in infrastructure sector but when it comes to Defence, there is a need for a rationalistic approach," Pawar, a former Defence Minister, told reporters.

He was responding to queries about the Narendra Modi government's decision to raise Foreign Direct Investment cap in the defence sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent.

"We have to take a careful decision on who is coming forward to invest. (Whether) a neighouring country is coming forward (to invest) then we have to apply our mind," Pawar said.

"There are certain sensitive items (in defence sector). One has to be cautious," he said.

To a query on the performance of the Modi government so far, Pawar said, "the picture in these last 40 days is not as per expectation of the people. This will certainly have a bearing on the (Maharashtra assembly) polls."

Asked about his views on appointment of Amit Shah as BJP president, Pawar said, "if Shah is acceptable as BJP president to leaders like Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, it is upto them."