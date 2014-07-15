Home Nation

Delhi to be Part of Vibrant Gujarat Meet

Delhi would take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 expected to be held in January next year. The national capital, for the first time, would be showcasing its achievements at the trade show.

Gujarat-Meet

After getting an invitation from the Gujarat Government, the Delhi administration officials held a meeting on Monday and decided to take part in the event.  The Gujarat Government has asked all the state governments to send in advance their requirements for space allocation to showcase their products in the flagship summit. The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, an idea initiated  by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began in 2003 with the objective of attracting investment  to the state, to counter the adverse  impact  owing to 2002-Godhra  riots. Though the biennial event had a modest beginning, each passing edition had led to the event growing in stature.

“Delhi had never participated in the summit. Now, we are examining the offer of the state government. We would definitely showcase our achievements and products at the summit,” a senior city administration official said. According to him, when it was the UPA government at the Centre and the Congress ruled Delhi, the invitation to take part in the summit was always ignored.

In 2003, the summit was attended by 2,100 foreign delegates from 121 countries.

As many as 58,000 Indian delegates had also participated. China and Japan were partner countries and there were various partner organisations.

