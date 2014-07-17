NEW DELHI: Delhiites will have to pay more for their electricity consumption as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Thursday hiked the power tariff.



The consumers will have to pay Rs.4 per unit for consuming power up to 200 units, instead of the earlier Rs.3.90 per unit, said DERC chairman P.D. Sudhakar.



Each unit consumed between 201 and 400 units will cost Rs.5.95 per unit, as against the present Rs.5.80 per unit.



Those paying Rs.6.80 per unit for consuming power between 401 and 800 units, will have to shell out Rs.7.30 per unit.



The power cost between 801 and 1,200 units will be Rs.8.10 against the existing Rs.7 per unit.



Beyond 1,200 units, price of power per unit will be Rs.8.75.