MUMBAI: A minor gas leak was reported Saturday on an oil rig of ONGC Ltd. at Bombay High, around 100 km from here, following which 45 non-operative staff at the site were evacuated, an official said here Saturday.



The gas leak occurred during a maintenance procedure of the northern well in the Bombay High region.



"It was a wet gas leak, implying the gas was coming out along with the mud that is pumped inside the well during maintenance. However there is no leak from the main well," the official told IANS.



Another 40-odd operative staff were at the site assisting in controlling the leakage along with a disaster team sent from ONGC.



Helicopters of the Indian Coast Guard, Pawan Hans and other agencies were deployed in the evacuation and there were no casualties of any kind.