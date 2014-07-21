SILIGURI: With the death of three patients in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital here, the encephalitis toll in West Bengal rose to 52 today.



The three patients died in a span of nine hours from 12.30 AM to 9 AM this morning, hospital Superintendent Amarendra Nath Sarkar said.



Of the 52 deceased persons, 17 died of Japanese Encephalitis and 47 patients were still being treated in the hospital since July 15, Sarkar said.



Currently, he said, the hospital had adequate number of doctors and other medical staff to deal with the situation.



The hospital has also arranged adequate volume of medicines.



A 'Fever Clinic' had also been set up in the hospital complex to scan incoming patients, he said.