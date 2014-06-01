SRINAGAR: A commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was Sunday killed in a gun battle with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



Acting on specific information about militants, police from Handwara and army personnel from the 47, 21, and 9 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in Sudal (Magam) village in Handwara Sunday morning, a police officer told IANS here.



The militants in hiding opened fire at the joint operation team.



The security forces retaliated, during which the LeT militant - identified as divisional commander Abu Ukasha Afghani - was killed.



The search for other militants was still going on.