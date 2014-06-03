MATHURA: A man and his nephew were killed and six others injured when a tanker overturned on a three-wheeler in which they were travelling, police said today.

According to the police, the accident took place on the Bharatpur-Bareily National Highway this morning after a tyre of the tanker bursted and it overturned, crushing the three-wheeler.

The deceased, Ramu and his nephew Gullu, died on the spot while two of the injured persons are stated to be critical and have been referred to Agra for medical assistance.

The injured have been identified as Ashok, Bhura, Dorilal and three others.