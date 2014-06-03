MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday managed to stymie an internal revolt in the Congress by agreeing to induct into his Cabinet two new ministers in place of those he had suggested but his rivals opposed.

After state party chief Manikrao Thakre and AICC incharge Mohan Prakash rejected all the names he had suggested, Chavan decided to give ministerial berths to Amit Deshmukh and Abdul Sattar, who were sworn in by Governor K Sankaranarayanan. Chavan’s opponents in the party had prepared to demand his removal saying that he could not build a consensus over new entrants in the Cabinet.

Chavan, who had to keep the expansion on hold following the party leaders’ objection, late on Sunday got the nod from party president Sonia Gandhi to induct the two “compromise” candidates. Both Amit and Sattar come from the Marathwada region and are not known to be close to the Chief Minister. Sattar, a trusted lieutenant of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, had openly said the Chief Minister was a slow administrator and demanded that he cede power for Ashok.

Amit, son of the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, got a place in the Cabinet after his father’s loyalists argued that the Congress would be wiped out in Marathwada if he wasn’t made a minister.

A source said Thakre had offered to vacate his office if he was inducted into the Cabinet. However, Chavan rejected the offer even though there is still one berth vacant in the Cabinet.

The development appears to have upset seniors such as Narayan Rane, Patangrao Kadam and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. Rane, a seasoned politician, skipped the Cabinet meeting for the second time in a row to register his protest.

Congress general secretary Sanjay Dutt hoped the party would retain power under Chavan’s leadership.