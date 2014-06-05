KOLKATA: Putting an end to their search for a party “which is national in character and oriented towards economic reforms”, three Bengal celebrities joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Former sports journalist and quiz master Barry O’Brien, state soccer star Shoshti Duley, and actor Siddhartha Chatterjee formally joined the party at the state headquarters of the BJP in the presence of party president Rahul Sinha.

Barry incidentally is the brother of Trinamool Congress MP and national spokesman Derek O’Brien. Their father Neil O’Brien was a nominated MLA to represent the Anglo-Indian community in the state Assembly during the Left Front regime.

“The ruling TMC was feeling insecure as a large number of people are joining our party and hence attacking our supporters after the Lok Sabha elections,” Sinha said.

“I could have joined before the elections but did not since there would have been a controversy about nominations. I joined along with my wife Denise as we were involved in social work. We were influenced by Narendra Modi’s talk about economic reforms,” Barry O’Brien said.

Chatterjee too made the move after being impressed by the BJP’s programme for economic reforms.