Babulal Gaur No Stranger to Courting Controversy

Abhinandan Mishra By

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Babulal Gaur, who had made headlines by saying that “rape is sometimes right and sometimes wrong”, is not new to making controversial remarks like this.

His foot-in-mouth statements raise questions as to whether he is fit to continue in a key post like the Home Minister of the state.

Gaur, 84, who has also served as Chief Minister of the state between August 2004 and November 2005, is one of the most senior politicians of the state. He had scored his tenth straight victory in the Assembly polls in the last year’s polls.

In January, Gaur had stirred up a controversy following his remark that crime rate against women in Chennai was low as women of the city preferred “full clothing”.

According to state BJP leaders, Gaur is still miles away from coming to terms with the changing times.

“This is not for the firsttime that he has landed us in a soup. I have known him for the last 15 years and hence I am not surprised by his views on issues related to women. Since he is a senior party leader, no one can reprimand him,” a city-based party leader said.

Even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been trying hard to build his image as a development-oriented CM, did not issue any statement against the comments made by his senior colleague, but rather tried to defuse the controversy by tweeting about the slew of measures that had been taken by his government to curb incidents of rape in the state.

And the minister’s colleagues feel that he is unlikely to be bogged down by the storm over his remarks. “He is very rigid in his outlook,” said a source.