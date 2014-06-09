MUMBAI: The chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Shivajirao Deshmukh today administered the oath to ten nominated members, four from Congress and six from its ally NCP.



The new MLCs include Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's close associate Anandrao Patil.



Ramhari Rupanwar, who hails from politically influential Dhangaar community and is considered to be close to state Congress chief Manikrao Thakare, is another new MLC to be sworn in from Congress's side.



The other two are Husna Bano Khalife and Mumbai Congress chief Janardan Chandurkar, a Dalit leader.



The new members from NCP are former Shiv Sena spokesperson Rahul Narvekar who crossed over to NCP before the Lok Sabha polls, former Republican Party of India leader Prakash Gajbhiye, Vidya Chavan, Khawaja Baig, Ramrao Wadkule, and Jagannath Shinde.



Congress is expected to finalise two more names as the nominated members of the Council soon.