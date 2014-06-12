NEW DELHI / CHENNAI: The National Investigating Agency (NIA)is likely to take over from the Tamil Nadu police the case on the alleged terror plot to target the US and Israeli Consulates in South India through a Lankan suspect.

According to sources, the TN government has agreed to this since the probes require to be carried out on foreign shores, including Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Maldives. As such, a proposal for handing over the case to the NIA has been sent to the State police.

The Intelligence Bureau’s coordination with foreign countries unraveled the case where Malaysia tipped the central agency about the alleged conspiracy hatched from Sri Lanka on carrying out an attack on the US and Israeli Consulates in Chennai and Bangalore.

Further investigation by the IB revealed the alleged involvement of a Lankan national Sakir Hussain who was arrested with the help of TN police on April 29.

While probing money laundering and human trafficking, the Malaysian Special Unit had stumbled on the matter. Hussain was alleged to be an operative of the Pakistan’s ISI.

After his arrest, Hussain is reported to have named some of his accomplices in Lanka and Malaysia apart from identifying his handler posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

In May, the Malaysian government arrested one more suspect, Mohammad Hossaini, another Sri Lankan, told to arrange the passage of two ultras into India through Maldives, the sources said.

Meanwhile, steps were initiated to get an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Hossaini after the TN police secured a non-bailable warrant against him. Further, a provisional request has been made to Malaysia for sharing the interrogation report of Hossaini to pursue other leads.

The sources said Hossaini had told Malaysian police about getting orders to assist the duo in the attacks. The plan, as revealed by Hossaini was while the ISI engineered the attacks, the blame would fall on the minority community in South India. Besides his engagement in human trafficking, it was Hossaini’s expertise in making forged passports and smuggling fake Indian currency which made the ISI choose him.

Photographs of the US and Israeli Consulates, showing various gates and roads leading to the two premises, were recovered from his laptop. The sources said these were mailed to his alleged handlers in Pakistan and its mission in Colombo..

Sources said the cyber signatures showed that the pictures were not only downloaded from a computer within the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo but were shared with the Lankan authorities.

