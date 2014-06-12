KOLKATA: The West Bengal government would not undertake tourism projects which would have an adverse effect on animal corridors or affect their movement, Tourism Minister Bratya Basu said today.

Basu also told the Assembly that in 2013 almost 12,45,000 foreign tourists arrived in the state which was almost 26,000 more than 2012.

Basu also noted that in the financial year 2013-14, the tourism department achieved its goal of ensuring holistic tourism development and maximising employment and economic and sustainable growth.