SILCHAR, ASSAM: An English department faculty member of the Assam University in Silchar has been placed under suspension following a complaint lodged by a woman officer of the central university.

Dr Jaydeep Chakraborty was suspended yesterday as Vice Chancellor Somnath Dasgupta took action on pending disciplinary proceedings on a complaint lodged by a woman officer last year, a senior official of the university said today.

The officer had complained to the Vice Chancellor against Dr Chakraborty that he had insulted her in the presence of the members of a library-related sub-committee for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on December 20 last year, the official said.

She had complained that the incident had hurt her self-respect and dignity as a women and that Dr Chakraborty had also sent a derogatory e-mail to her, he said.

After receiving a written complaint, he said the Assam University had requested the CID and police to investigate into the matter.

The CID had submitted its report on May 5 last, he added.