SRINAGAR: The traditional route to the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir is still covered in a thick blanket of snow and the annual Amarnath yatra may be delayed by a few days if snow does not melt by June 28, when the pilgrimage is scheduled to commence.

Officials said the traditional Pahalgam-Chandanwari route is covered in snow at different places. “There is one feet of snow at Zojibal, four feet at Sheshnag, seven feet at MG Top and Poshpatri, one feet at Panjtarni, four feet at Sangam and six feet at Amarnath cave.”

They said the snow is melting very slowly at all places including Chandanwari, the base camp for yatris. The annual yatra will begin from both Pahalgam-Chandanwari and Baltal routes on June 28 and end on August 10.