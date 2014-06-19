NEW DELHI: As DMK attacked the Centre over "imposition" of Hindi language, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju today said the new government will promote use of Hindi in all departments and public life.



He also said that promotion of Hindi language should not be seen as "undermining" other languages.



"I have taken a decision that we will give priority to the promotion of Hindi in all communications in various departments and public life because it is our official language," Rijiju told reporters here.



Asserting that the Centre will give due importance to all languages, he said, "We have to progress with our identity, culture, language and diversity. We have to move together. So, promotion of Hindi language should not be seen as undermining other languages."



Since Hindi is the national language, the government should promote it, he said, adding, "It does not mean that we are going to discourage the use of regional languages."



Earlier during the day, DMK chief M Karunanidhi opposed the NDA government's reported directive to officials to give priority to the language in social media.



Dubbing it as beginning of "imposition of Hindi", he said, "Giving priority to Hindi will be construed as a first step towards attempt at creating differences among non-Hindi speaking people and making them second class citizens."



DMK had spearheaded the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s in the state.