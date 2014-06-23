FATEHABAD (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today attacked the Narendra Modi Government saying it was exposed within 27 days of its coming to power at the Centre with its policies which have started to burden the people, including increase in train fare.

"The new NDA Government is less than a month old, but already the common man is facing the burden with their policies," Hooda said addressing a party workers meeting here.

He said that the voters have started to realise that they have chosen a wrong party.

"Instead of bringing people the oft-promised 'ache din' (good days), it has inflicted on them 'mehnge din' (price rise), making them reel under relentless price rise, made acute by the anti-people policies pursued by the Narendra Modi Government," he said.

The CM said during the Lok Sabha elections, an atmosphere was created and people were made to vote for an individual and not for any policies or programmes of the BJP.

"Some promises were made and expectations were aroused that after Modi became the Prime Minister, diesel would be sold at the rate of Rs 40 per litre and milk Rs 20 per litre and the prices of other consumables would be slashed. But all hopes have been dashed," he alleged.

He further said, without presenting the budget, the Government has taken anti-people decisions like increasing diesel prices by 50 paise per litre every month and raising the rail fares.

"It is becoming clear that the prices of manure and cooking gas would also be increased in the coming days. The hopes and aspirations with which the people had voted for Modi are fast turning into disappointment and the people have already started feeling cheated," he said Hooda claimed that during the nine-year tenure of Congress government "Haryana has reached number one position from 14th in terms of development".

Farmers in the state were getting power for eight-hours, while villages for 14 hours and cities 24 hours.

Hooda said the farmers are being supplied electricity at the rate of 10 paise per unit whereas the farmers of Gujarat and Rajasthan were being provided power at the rate 26 times more than Haryana.

"The price of diesel in Haryana is the lowest in the country. It is Rs 6 less than the price prevailing in Rajasthan and Rs 8 less than in Gujarat," he said, adding the state government was setting up two lakh houses for the poor in rural areas and 1.5 lakh in the urban areas.

Hooda asked the seven BJP MPs, who have entered the Lok Sabha from Haryana, if they would like the policies of Gujaratto be implemented in the state.

With assembly polls in Haryana due in October, Hooda said he would continue to advocate that tickets for 50 per cent ofthe 90 seats should be given to the youth.

He said that it would be appropriate to give tickets to those who have clean image while keeping winnability factor in mind.

Claiming that Congress would form the government in the state for the third consecutive term, he said the results of upcoming assembly polls would be different from Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister said two lakh dedicated workers planned to be recruited by Congress for the October elections in the state would be made partner in functioning of the government, if voted to power for the third consecutive tenure.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had managed to retain just the Rohtak seat, as against nine it had won out ofa total of 10 seats in 2009.

BJP won seven of the eight seats it contested this time, largely riding the strong Modi wave while two seats were bagged by main opposition Indian National Lok Dal. Addressing the workers, Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar told the workers "it is not the time to squabble over petty things. We should unitedly fight the assembly elections."

Later replying to reporters, Hooda when asked to comment on the outbursts of his bete noire and senior Congress leader Birendar Singh against him, he said "he has right to express his views because Congress is a democratic party".

Asked that Singh had said at Jind yesterday that he will not fight the upcoming state assembly polls under Hooda's leadership, the Chief Minister said, "but the elections will be fought under my leadership".

On the issue of carving out separate SGPC for Haryana as the ruling Congress had promised in its poll manifesto earlier, Hooda said the issue will be settled as per the wishes and aspirations of the Sikhs of Haryana.

On the possibility of Haryana Janhit Congress chief Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the Congress, from which he had separated over seven years ago and formed his own outfit, Hooda said, these were just rumours and did not hold any water.