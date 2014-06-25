CHANDIGARH: A reshuffle is likely in the SAD-BJP Govt in Punjab, with the saffron party planning to drop two of its four ministers from the Cabinet.

“Forest, Wild Life and Labour Minister Chunni Lal Bhagat and Industries and Commerce Minister Madan Mohan Mittal are likely to be dropped and replaced by former state BJP president Ashwani Sharma and chief

parliamentary secretary K D Bhandari. But nothing has been finalised yet. The final decision will be taken after the six-member Tandon committee hands over its report to the party’s state incharge, Shanta Kumar,” a senior party leader said.

“Also, there is speculation that Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi might either be dropped or given another portfolio. He may be replaced by former minister Manoranjan Kalia or chief parliamentary secretary Som Parkash,” he added.

The other BJP member in the Cabinet is Health and Family Welfare Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani.

Sources said the reason for the shake-up is the ministers’ poor performance. While Kamal declined to comment, Kumar said: “We are contemplating a reshuffle. The meeting is tomorrow. After the report is submitted, a decision will be taken.”

The last reshuffle was done in September 2013, when only their portfolios were exchanged. At that time too, poor performance was cited as a reason.

Party sources also indicated that the rejig might take some time as the BJP’s national leaders were busy.

Though in power for seven years, the SAD-BJP coalition managed to win only six out of the 13 LS seats in the state, despite the BJP making a sweep nationally.