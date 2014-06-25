KOLKATA: Families of two West Bengal men who are among the 40 Indian workers held hostage by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants at Mosul in Iraq are in shock as rumours are flying about some hostages being killed.

The families are extremely worried as they haven’t heard from their relatives in Iraq since June 14. Both men -- Khokan Sikder, 45, and Samar Tikadar, 40, -- are carpenters hailing from Nadia district. They had gone to the Arab country around three years ago and haven’t visited their homes since then.

The families approached the state government and were told that the issue was being handled by the Centre.

Said Kokhan’s wife, Namita Sikder: “My husband called me on June 13 and said he along with other Indian construction workers had been kidnapped four days ago. He said Samar was also with him and that they were being held at Mosul.”

Their families don’t know the name of the company where the men worked.

Samar’s wife, Dipali Tikadar, received the last call from her husband on June 14. She said: “My husband told me they were being held hostages by ISIS militants. He sounded very scared and anxious. He said the militants were waiting for a senior executive of the construction company to contact them but no one had come.

The women said their husbands’ mobile phones mobiles had kept ringing for the past 10 days.

There are 13 more men from West Bengal who are stranded in Iraq. They are holed up on a university campus at Basra and claimed to have heard the sound of explosions and gunfire.

Ram Gharami, whose cousin Bharat from North 24 Parganas is among the hostages, said: “We spoke to Bharat over the phone only a few days ago. It was only four months ago that he and several other masons went to work for the Basra-based company Al-Manahel Al-Mutaheda. They are scared and fear for their lives.

Meanwhile, two carpenters working with a construction company in Basra -- Biswajit Hira and Manik Sarkar -- returned to their native Nadia district on Sunday and narrated their experience.

Said Sarkar: “The ISIS militants didn’t attack our worksite at Basra but there were hostilities around 15 km away and we were very scared. But the Iraqi army guarded us after news came that 40 Indians were abducted from Mosul.”