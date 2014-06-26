PATNA / NEW DELHI: At least five people were killed and more than a dozen people seriously wounded when all the 12 coaches and the engine of the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express derailed in Bihar early on Wednesday.

This accident took place near Chhapra around 2 am when most of the passengers were asleep.

“Five coaches - B1, B2, B3, B4 and the pantry car - completely overturned and other coaches derailed,” said a Railway spokesperson.

Railway Minister Sadanand Gowda, who visited the accident site, announced a compensation of `2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, `1 lakh each for the grievously injured passengers and `20,000 each for those with minor injuries.

As Maoists had called a bandh and about 500 metres of track were found uprooted, there was speculation that the left-wing extremists could have engineered the accident. But, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it was too early to arrive at a conclusion.

But Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi ruled out Maoist involvement in the accident. “There is no evidence to suggest that a blast by the Maoists caused the derailment. Had this been true, there would have been remnants of explosive on the track. But, there is none,” he said.Most of the injured were admitted to a local hospital and some of them were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad said it should be inquired if a pilot engine had run in front of the train, as was the protocol for Rajdhani trains.

An inquiry into the accident will be conducted by Commissioner of Railway Safety (Eastern Circle) P K Bajpai.

This is the second major rail accident since the NDA government took over. Twenty eight people were killed and 95 injured when the Gorakhdham Express derailed and rammed into a stationary freight train in Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh on May 26.

The Railways has arranged two special trains from the Sonepur railway station to carry passengers to Dibrugarh. In a separate incident, a goods train was derailed in Champaran district in a blast suspected to have been triggered by Maoists.