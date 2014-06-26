KOLKATA: An 18-year-old school girl committed suicide after an online friend of her uploaded a morphed picture on the social networking site, police said.



The class eleven girl student committed suicide on Tuesday night in Parnasree area after she found her online friend Faizal Iman Khan had uploaded her morphed and obscene picture on the social networking site alongwith her phone numbers.



After she found out the morphed picture she committed suicide and left a six page suicide note, they said.



Khan and two of his associates Dipak and Satish have been arrested.