NEW DELHI: The Rafale combat fighter deal and the stalled Jaitapur nuclear power projects are expected to figure in the talks between French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday.

Fabius would be the first western foreign minister to visit India to engage with the new government.

According to sources, his main intention is to “reach out” to the Modi government. France had been waiting for the new dispensation to take shape for finalising the Jaitapur nuclear power project and the multi-billion dollar Rafale combat aircraft deal.

France’s Areva would be constructing six European Pressurised Reactors, each producing 1650 MW of electricity. “The discussions are currently around the price and how the nuclear liability law will be implemented,” said the sources.

They pointed out that both Indian and French sides had suspended negotiations during the election time. President Pranab Mukherjee, in his address to both Houses of Parliament, had however said that India would honour its international agreement on the nuclear front.

On the nuclear liability law, sources said France was ready to work under the Indian law. “However, there should be clarity on how the law will be implemented and its consequences,” they said.

The `60,000-crore Rafale deal would certainly be part of the agenda, as there wasn’t any signs of inking the final contract even after two years of negotiations.

Sources, however, dismissed the recent reports that Sweden’s Gripen was still in the running, and said it wasn’t fair to compare between the Swedish fighter jet and Rafale.

“Switzerland has bought Gripen, but India is not Swiss, with very different kind of neighbours,” they added.

The two sides are also likely to discuss the over `20,000-crore Maitri surface-to-air missile system project.