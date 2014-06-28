KOLKATA: Sudipto Sen, chief of the `2,500-crore scam tainted Sharada group, was on Friday sent back to jail over a case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Bankshall court here as he failed to furnish the bail bond.

The judge had granted him bail in the case and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000. However, Sen who was produced in the court told the judge, “I do not have any money and there is no one to post the bail bond for me.”

Sen and five others, including suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh are presently in jail and the CBI, after a Supreme Court order, is now probing the case along with the ED.

Lakhs of depositors in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam lost their savings after investing in various schemes of the Saradha group and 68 agents of the group committed suicide after the ponzi scheme failed.

Sen, who was arrested from Sonemarg in Kashmir in April last, collected crores of rupees by violating the SEBI guidelines, and allegedly paid bribes to top SEBI officials and some West Bengal ministers and TMC leaders. He is also said to have bought a painting by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a whopping `1.86 crore.

The state government set up a special investigation team to probe the scam but Opposition parties kept demanding a CBI inquiry as they doubted the impartiality of the investigation by the state police. Mamata, however, turned down the demand.

Later, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by a lawyer from the state requesting a CBI inquiry into the case.

The state governments of Assam and Odisha agreed to the probe and the apex court ultimately after many hearings gave its nod.

Sen’s wife Piyali Sen and son from his first marriage Subhojit Sen, were also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, but at present are out on bail.