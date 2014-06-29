NEW DELHI: Even as Vice-President Hamid Ansari took part in the 60th anniversary celebrations of Panchsheel in Beijing, India lashed out at a new Chinese map which shows disputed regions, including Arunachal Pradesh as the Communist nation’s sovereign territory.

“The cartographic depictions do not change the reality on the ground,” said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Syed Akbaruddin. “The fact that Arunachal is an integral and inalienable part of India has been conveyed to Chinese authority at several occasions, including at the very highest level,” he added.

The new map, a vertical representation of China, was published by Hunan Map Press and has been given a wide play by the Beijing’s state-run media. It gives extra attention to Beijing’s claims on South China Sea, which were earlier shown by a cutout and reiterates China’s ownership of Arunachal. Philippines and Vietnam have already protested, stating that it was not good for ‘regional stability’.

Asked if Ansari is likely to raise it during the official discussions, he said, “It is normal practice to raise all issues of bilateral concerns.”

Asked about reports of fresh incursions by Chinese troops in Ladakh region, the spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied such incident and merely said, “valiant, brave sentinels of the border” were capable of securing our land.

Army personnel guarding the Pangong Tso lake in East Ladakh have heightened up their vigil following a transgression by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops, who ventured 5.5 km into the Indian side on their interceptor boats, leading to a counter response from the Indian soldiers. The incident, on the 134 km long and 5 km wide lake, most of which is held by the Chinese, took place on Tuesday.

The PLA, who were on board four of their interceptor boats, had crossed over itno the Indian side of the lake, even as they were moving from the Northern areas of the lake to the Southern side. Within 20 minutes of the Chinese soldiers and their boats being spotted, the Indian troopers boarded four of their US-made boats to intercept them.

After a two-hour long chase and the Indian side doing their banner drill, when it is made known to the other side that they had cross their Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese troopers returned to their side of the lake.

The incident did not cause any major flare up, and such transgressions were not unusual, an official in the Army Headquarters said.