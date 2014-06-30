LONDON: Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has said that the people of India want good, honest and strong performance from the newly elected Indian government.



Speaking at a function he hosted last evening at the London Zoo in memory of his daughter Ambika who died of lukeamia in 1968, Lord Paul recalled his April trip to India and said the highlight of his visit was the elections.



"550 million people have voted with great maturity and the Indian voter is very mature and knows whom to vote for.? Contrary to impressions in western media, they have voted for a government, which after 30 years is the most stable government and we are looking forward to a very strong performance," he told over 800 people including High Commissioners, Ambassadors and community leaders at the event.



He noted that "another very good aspect of the elections this time is that people have gone beyond the concept of caste and religion. They simply wanted good governance and more honesty from the Government."



Paul, the Labour peer who had donated one million pounds to prevent the London Zoo from closure in 1992, recalled that this was also the first time he was able to take his children and grandchildren to his birthplace Jalandhar in Punjab.



"It was a great experience. The people were so welcoming.



We visited the city to name the college which we?built there as the Ambika Paul School of Technology. I wish it all the best as it is my gift to my place of birth."



Paul, the founder Chairman of the Caparo Group, said the visit also gave him an opportunity to pay homage to his parents.



"It also gave me the opportunity to pay my tribute to my elder brothers and sisters who have brought me up and all the teachers who worked very hard and made us work very hard in the bargain. I want to convey my thanks to the people of Jalandhar for all the love and affection," he said.



European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Baroness Ashton, whom Paul described as a 'dear friend', said: "You have turned Ambika's memory into a living monument through the work that you have done and all the joy that you bring to us through the (Ambika Paul Children's) Zoo. Our wish is to honour your family."



Sarah Brown, wife of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who along with her family has attended the function since 1994 also spoke on the occasion.