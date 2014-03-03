A 26-year-old woman was injured after being hit on the face with a glass bottle by three men after she refused to give them her phone number, police said Monday. One of the assailants has been arrested.



The incident happened at Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi Sunday evening, when the woman, who works as a computer teacher in a private school, had gone to the market to buy a recharge coupon for her mobile phone.



"While she was returning to her home, three men standing on a roadside blocked her way and asked her contact number. When she did not pay heed to them, one of them caught hold of her hand and the other smashed a glass bottle on her face and the three then fled from the scene," said a police officer.



The woman somehow managed to inform her family members and was taken to a nearby hospital. She was discharged after treatment.



Police said they have arrested Salman, who lives in the neighbourhood.