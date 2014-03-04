FIR Against Persons for Opening Fire at Minister's House

PTI By

An FIR has been lodged against 80 alleged supporters of a Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate for opening fire and pelting stones at a UP minister's house here, police said today.



The FIR was registered against alleged supporters of Shafiq-ur-Rehman Barq, SP's Sambhal Lok Sabha candidate.



UP Cabinet minister Iqbal Mahmood's son Suhail Iqbal has accused that Barq's supporters reached their house last night and not only opened fire but also resorted to stone pelting, Additional Superintendent of Police V K Mishra said.



The incident is stated to be a fallout of political rivalry within the Samajwadi Party, police said.