Don't Carry Large Amounts of Cash: EC Warns People

The Election Commission Wednesday warned people not to carry large amounts of cash without proper documentation to prevent seizure by authorities.



The commission also announced the schedule for the general elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The polls will be held here April 24.



In a statement issued here, the chief electoral officer said: "People are requested not to carry any large amount of cash, and if it is essentially required to be carried, should have supporting documents for source and use of the same. Otherwise, the same is likely to be seized."



He also said defacement guidelines of the Election Commission and that given in the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 would be strictly implemented.



"All defacements in urban areas - on both public and private places - would have to be removed immediately.



"In rural areas, all defacements on public places like roads, government buildings would have to be removed, while for defacement in private buildings, written consent of owners should be taken and filed with the Returning Officer," he said.