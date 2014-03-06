Home Nation

ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 863 Crore of Jagan, Aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 863 crore of YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy

Published: 06th March 2014 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2014 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 863 crore of YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy, businessman Nimmagadda Prasad and their companies in one of the biggest attachment order in the money laundering cases in the country.

The provisional attachment order against the properties in the name of Jagan’s companies Carmel Asia Holdings Pvt Ltd and Jagathi Publications Ltd as well as Prasad and his companies, G2 corporate Services Ltd, Alpha villas Pvt. Ltd, Alpha Avenues Pvt Ltd, Gilchrist Investment Pvt Ltd,  Suguni Constructions Pvt Ltd and Beta Avenues Pvt Ltd, was issued under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and relevant sections of the IPC. Terming it as ‘proceeds of crime’, the ED said the accused hatched criminal conspiracy to clear controversial Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Ports and Industrial Corridor project, comprising development of two sea ports at Vadarevu and Nizampatnam, port-based industrial corridor in Prakasam and Guntur districts. The directorate while examining the circuitous route of money laundering in the case further said that various concessions were extended to the VANPIC project such as allotment of government land to the companies floated by Nimmagadda Prasad in violation of prevailing rules, development of shipyard, green filed airport, exemptions from levy of stamp duty and registration charges and other undue benefits.

The ED has alleged that late Y S Rajasekhra Reddy during his stint as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from May 2004 to August 2009 abused his office to benefit his son Jagan. The ED had claimed that Jagan floated number of companies wherein quid-pro-quo investments have been made by the companies favoured by the then state government while doling out irrigation contracts, SEZs and mining leases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp