Modi Will be Defeated in Varanasi: Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Sunday predicted that BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi will be defeated in Varanasi in the Lok Sabha election.
"Varanasi is a secular place and its people will defeat the communal Modi," he told the media here.
Lalu Prasad said his party was working with a singular mission to defeat "communal forces" to prevent them from taking power in Delhi.
