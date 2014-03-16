Modi Will be Defeated in Varanasi: Lalu

IANS By

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Sunday predicted that BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi will be defeated in Varanasi in the Lok Sabha election.



"Varanasi is a secular place and its people will defeat the communal Modi," he told the media here.



Lalu Prasad said his party was working with a singular mission to defeat "communal forces" to prevent them from taking power in Delhi.