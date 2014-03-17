CRPF Man Stabbed to Death
A CRPF man was stabbed to death by a colleague at a camp in Kiriburu in adjoining West Singhbhum district today, a senior police officer said.
The CRPF man, Vijay Singh Khanna, was attacked with a knife at the camp, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kiriburu) R M Bhakla.
The attacker was arrested, he said.
In another incident, a Railway Protection Force man was injured when a gun went off accidentally, police sources said.
The RPF men were holding a feast in the barracks at Chakradharpur when a pistol accidentally went off injuring the man.
He was hospitalised.