A CRPF man was stabbed to death by a colleague at a camp in Kiriburu in adjoining West Singhbhum district today, a senior police officer said.



The CRPF man, Vijay Singh Khanna, was attacked with a knife at the camp, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kiriburu) R M Bhakla.



The attacker was arrested, he said.



In another incident, a Railway Protection Force man was injured when a gun went off accidentally, police sources said.



The RPF men were holding a feast in the barracks at Chakradharpur when a pistol accidentally went off injuring the man.



He was hospitalised.