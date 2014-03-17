Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will Tuesday begin his campaign in four states of the northeast for the Lok Sabha elections.



Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the two-day visit by the Congress leader, a security official said.



A Special Protection Group team has reached Meghalaya as part of the arrangements.



"Rahul Gandhi will address four election rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram in support of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Arunachal," Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Deborah Ch. Marak told IANS.



On Tuesday, Gandhi will address a rally at Hapoli in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district.



Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi had last month addressed a public rally at Pasighat in East Siang district.



The Congress has nominated sitting Lok Sabha members Ninong Ering and Takam Sanjoy to contest from Arunachal East and Arunachal West constituencies respectively.



After his Arunachal Pradesh rally, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Resubelpara in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district in support of party candidate Daryl William Momin, who is pitted against former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A. Sangma.



Momin is the grandson of Meghalaya's first chief minister late Capt. Williamson A. Sangma. He entered politics in 2012 after completing his MBA from Bond University in Australia.



The Congress vice president would Tuesday evening address party workers in Shillong in support of candidate Vincent H. Pala who is seeking re-election from the Shillong constituency.



Several Congress legislators, including Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, had opposed Pala's candidature saying the sitting MP does not have much of a chance.



On March 19, Gandhi is scheduled to visit Wangjing in Thoubal district of Manipur, and address a rally at the Kodompokpi Ground which lies in the Outer Manipur constituency.



Congress won both the Outer Manipur and the Inner Manipur seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, and sitting MPs - Thangso Baite and Thokchom Meinya Singh - have been fielded again this time.



Gandhi will also travel to Mizoram on the same day to campaign for party nominee C.L. Ruala.



Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya will go to polls April 9, while Manipur will see two-phase polling April 9 and 17.