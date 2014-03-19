Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM's Son Gets BJP Ticket

Less than four months after BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi mockingly said that if Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh

Published: 19th March 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2014 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Less than four months after BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi mockingly said that if Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh were a Congress leader his son Abhishek Singh would have got an Assembly poll ticket, the saffron party has fielded the 34-year-old from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

An MBA from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, Abhishek was on Tuesday given the BJP ticket by replacing sitting MP Madhusudan Yadav, who defeated his Congress rival by a margin of 1.19 lakh votes in the 2009 elections.

It was in last November, while addressing a rally at Kawarda in the state, that Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress for promoting dynasty politics.

According to state BJP leaders, Abhishek’s candidature was always a foregone conclusion.

“Initially, some associates of Raman Singh wanted Abhishek to contest the Assembly elections but Raman Singh was of the view that he should be moved to Delhi to assume a much larger role. If the BJP forms the government at the Centre, Raman Singh’s equation with Modi will make sure that Abhishek is made a member of the Cabinet,” a party leader said.

In the 2013, Raman helped Congress treasurer Motilal Vora’s son Arun Vora so that he wouldn’t lose the Assembly elections from the BJP stronghold of Durg. It may also be recalled that Arun had lost three consecutive elections before 2013.

Apparently to return the favour to Raman, Motilal has ensured that the Congress candidate in Rajnandgaon is relatively weak. And Congress workers are up in arms against Kamleshwar Verma’s candidature.

“Abhishek will have no problem winning the seat. Apart from the fact that he is Raman Singh’s son, our candidate is very weak. The only question is about the victory margin,” a Congress leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp