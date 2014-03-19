Jagadambika Pal, Raju Srivastava Join BJP

IANS By

Congress leader Jagadambika Pal and stand up comedian Raju Srivastava Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Pal, formerly a Congress MP and the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, had earlier resigned from the Lok Sabha as well as the party.



Pal, 63, has been a three-time legislator and minister in Uttar Pradesh.



Srivastava was earlier offered a ticket by the Samajwadi Party to contest the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat but he opted to join the BJP.



BJP president Rajnath Singh welcomed both to the party.