Home Nation

Jagadambika Pal, Raju Srivastava Join BJP

Published: 19th March 2014 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2014 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

Congress leader Jagadambika Pal and stand up comedian Raju Srivastava Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pal, formerly a Congress MP and the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, had earlier resigned from the Lok Sabha as well as the party.

Pal, 63, has been a three-time legislator and minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Srivastava was earlier offered a ticket by the Samajwadi Party to contest the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat but he opted to join the BJP.

BJP president Rajnath Singh welcomed both to the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp