New UK Visa Application Centre Opened in Kolkata

Offering upgraded services with state-of-the-art facilities, a new Visa Application Centre of the UK was opened in the city today.

Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British Deputy High Commissioner to eastern India, said the new facility marked a major step-up in service delivery to visa applicants from this part of the country.

He said applications for UK visas have been consistently growing and the UK, in turn, has focused on ensuring that the very best visa services are provided to Indian applicants.

The UK partnership with VFS Global, which accepts visa applications, has now been extended until 2019.

All applications are assessed by the British High Commission in New Delhi.

A dedicated website provides information about the application process and the new centre offers professional and responsive staff with local language capability.

The UK also announced that it would be extending its 'Passport Passback' service to all locations in India. This service allows applicants to retain their passports while visa decisions are being made, in particular to support business travellers needing to travel in the interim period.

It also helps those visiting the UK and also wish to apply for other visas.