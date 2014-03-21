Home Nation

Sacked Gavit to Send a Strong Message: NCP

Published: 21st March 2014 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2014 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NCP today justified the sacking of Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Vijay Kumar Gavit after his daughter got a BJP ticket for Lok Sabha, saying that allowing a family member to join an opposition party despite a warning amounted to an anti-party act.

Upon NCP's recommendation, Gavit was sacked from the ministry two days ago.

State NCP president Bhaskar Jadhav told reporters here that Gavit had been asked to stop his daughter from joining BJP and contesting from Nandurbar against Congress veteran Manikrao Gavit.

"However, he did not do so, which proves that the move was deliberate. He has been given a show-cause notice and the decision to expel him from the party will be taken after we get his reply," Jadhav said.

When asked why NCP did not take any action against Gavit when his brother contested against the Congress candidate on Samajwadi Party ticket in 2009, and also against Datta Meghe, then with NCP, when his son Sagar joined BJP, Jadhav said the party needed to send out a strong message this time.

"Gavit's daughter, Hina, is unmarried, and stays with the father. She could not have taken the decision without the father's approval," Jadhav said.

When asked whether in NCP's view unmarried women cannot take decisions on their own, Jadhav said, "I did not mean to say that."

He also lashed out at the BJP leader Gopinath Munde for creating a divide between the Gavit father-daughter duo.

"Because of Munde, Gavit's political career is in peril," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp