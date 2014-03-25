Home Nation

Congress Has Left the Nation in Debt: Raje

By PTI

Lashing out at Congress led UPA government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said due to the faulty policies of Congress, every citizen of India carries a debt of at least Rs 45,000 over his head.

Raje, who was addressing a public meeting here after BJP candidate from Kota Bundi parliamentary constituency Om Birla filed his nomination, slammed her predecessor Ashok Gehlot government for increasing the debt level of the state.

"Congress government, during its 65-year rule, has done nothing for the welfare of people. But its faulty policies have left the nation in debt," Raje said, adding that "every citizen carries a debt of Rs 45,000 over his head".

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee?led NDA government left a liability of Rs 17,79,779?crore that rose by more than three times to over 56 lakhs crores during the ten-year-regime of Congress-led UPA government," she said.

Every person of Rajasthan carries a total debt of Rs 75,000, she said, observing that the additional Rs 30,000 debt was raised by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Her government (2003-08) had left Rs 1,01,082 crore which rose twice during the previous regime, she claimed.

"It all happened due to the faulty policies of Congress due to which people are still deprived of the basic facilities," she said.

Raje also held Gehlot government responsible for the shortage of doctors in the state and appealed the people to vote for BJP and Narendra Modi for "Congress-free, corruption-free and terror-free nation".

She also exuded confidence that BJP would win all 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state and Modi would form the government at Centre.

Birla, state Agriculture minister Phrabulal Saini, and other leaders called upon the people to vote for BJP and to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the nation.

