Waqas, Monu Trained IM Men in Rajasthan, Court Told

IANS By

Suspected top Indian Mujahideen operatives Waqas and Tehsin Akhtar alias Monu stayed for a month in Rajasthan where they trained others in carrying out terror strikes, police told a court here.



"A few months back, Waqas along with Monu visited Jaipur and Jodhpur and imparted IED manufacturing training to members of the IM, namely Saquib, Maruf and Waqar, for carrying out terrorist activities," police told Additional Sessions Judge Daya Prakash while seeking remand of Waqas Saturday.



Police said Waqar was arrested from Ajmer railway station on a tip-off, when he was going to Jaipur for assigning these members the task of carrying out terror strikes.



Police are analysing data from laptops and mobile phones seized from the accused.



Waqas, a Pakistani national, was arrested from Rajasthan. After his interrogation, police arrested Waqar Azhar, Mohammad Mahroof and Saquib Ansari.



All four accused have been booked in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case and sent to police custody till April 2.



Waqas, an expert in making improvised explosive devices, is wanted in connection with several terror attacks including the serial blasts in Mumbai in July 2011, at Varanasi's Sheetla Ghat, and at Pune's German Bakery in 2010.



Police said that following the arrest of Yaseen Bhatkal, one of the founder members of the Indian Mujahideen by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) last year, Waqas was hiding in various parts of the country.



During interrogation, Waqas told police that the purpose of his visit to Ajmer was to coordinate and oversee the preparations of the three terrorists of the Rajasthan module for carrying out a spectacular terror strike.