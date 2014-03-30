Home Nation

Ashok Chavan Dismisses Modi's Tirade

By PTI

Congress leader Ashok Chavan today dismissed Narendra Modi's tirade against him and accused the BJP prime ministerial candidate of trying to create disturbance in the country and Maharashtra.

He, however, said that there was "no need to worry" about Maharashtra."It is a well developed state and people here are secular," the former Chief Minister said as Modi addressed a series of rallies in Vidarbha where he attacked Congress for fielding Adarsh scam tainted Chavan and on farmer suicides.

"He (Modi) has been trying to create disturbance in the country as well as Maharashtra but it won't make any difference in Nanded," Chavan said.

"'Shahzada' had said he won't compromise with corruption.

They said there would be an investigation. For Congress giving ticket is taking action.... Shameless. What Adarsh candidates they have...," Modi said today taking on Rahul Gandhi for fielding tainted leaders at an election meeting in Nanded from where Chavan is contesting.

