Home Nation

Case Against Italian Marines Adjourned to July 31

A court here Monday adjourned, to July 31, the hearing in a case against two Italian marines allegedly involved in the killing of two Indian fishermen in 2012, after it was told the apex court ordered proceedings before the special court be kept in abeyance.

Published: 31st March 2014 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2014 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Italian Marines2PTI
By IANS

A court here Monday adjourned, to July 31, the hearing in a case against two Italian marines allegedly involved in the killing of two Indian fishermen in 2012, after it was told the apex court ordered proceedings before the special court be kept in abeyance.

Additional Sessions Judge Bharat Parashar adjourned the hearing after National Investigation Agency (NIA) lawyers and defence counsel apprised the court that that the apex court March 28 had said that the proceedings before the special court be kept in abeyance.

Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone were arrested for killing two Indian fisherman off the coast of Kerala in February 2012, mistaking their fishing boat for a pirate vessel. The two are currently on bail.

The top court has sought response from the central government on the petition filed by the two marines challenging the jurisdiction of NIA to prosecute and probe the case.

This came after marines had moved the Supreme Court, informing that the Indian government had decided to withdraw their prosecution under the stringent anti-piracy SUA law that attracts death penalty as maximum punishment.

Defence counsel informed that the top court has not fixed any next date for hearing the matter pending before it and sought "sine die" adjournment of the matter.

NIA prosecutor Ahmed Khan, however, told the court that instead of adjourning the matter "sine die", the case should be listed after three months.

The marines, posted onboard oil tanker MV Enrica Lexie, had fired at a fishing boat, suspecting that it carried pirates. Two Indian fishermen, Ajesh Binki and Gelastine, were killed in the firing.

Italian officials say the marines merely fired warning shots into the sea. Italy also disputes India's jurisdiction over the case, claiming the incident took place in international waters.

 

Also Read

Modi Rakes Up Italian Marines Issue, Slams Sonia

SC Stays Trial, Consults Centre on Marines' Petition Disputing NIA Probe

Italian Marines Challenge NIA Probe in Fishermen Killing

SC Seeks Centre's Response on Plea by Italian Marines

Italy Rejects Marines' Trial in India 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp