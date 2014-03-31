The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Delhi Police to take "appropriate action" against former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti for conducting a midnight raid in Khirki Extension area here.

The NHRC asked police to take action within eight weeks on the complaint of activist Shehzad Poonawalla, who moved the commission seeking registration of an FIR against Bharti for accusing Ugandan women of being involved in prostitution and drug rackets in the area.

In a letter to the police commissioner, the NHRC said: "The complaint be transmitted to concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks and to inform the complainant of the action taken in the matter."

On Jan 15, Bharti with his supporters ordered police to raid houses rented by Ugandan women in the area, claiming they were being used for drug trafficking and prostitution.

His supporters allegedly forced some of the women to give urine samples for drug tests.