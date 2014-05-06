Parasram Bishnoi, a co-accused in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case and brother of main accused Malkhan Singh Bishnoi, today surrendered before a local court, and claimed the entire case was a "fabricated one".



"It was a conspiracy to wipe out our family by framing us using CBI in this false case. There is a veteran Congress leader behind all this, whose name I will disclose soon," Bishnoi told reporters moments before surrendering before the court.



He also alleged that the CBI has acted at the behest of this leader and had framed me in the case falsely. He said he was innocent and would soon come out clean. "The conspiracy will soon be laid bare," he added.



The ACJM (SC/ST Cases) court had on March 23 issued an arrest warrant against him after he did not appear in the court on the scheduled dates of hearing.



Bishnoi kept trying every possible way to evade arrest like filing bail application to challenging the warrant and even questioning the jurisdiction of the court and justification of the appointment of CBI counsels.



Referring to his evading arrest, Bishnoi said that he was to appear before a Mumbai court in connection with some other matter and later waited for the decision on his bail.



"I never evaded the arrest as I have full trust in and respect for the court and keeping my words, I have surrendered before the court today," he said.



"When he appeared in the court, magistrate Mahendra Kumar read out the charges against him, which were earlier dropped by the same court, and were pending following the high court's order to the lower court to re-frame the dropped charges," said the CBI's counsel.



From the court, Bishnoi was sent to the jail again after about 18 months. Earlie, he was bailed out by the court on October 4, 2012 following the dropping of non-bailable charges 120 (B), 302 and 364 of the IPC against him.