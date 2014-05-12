Home Nation

Lawyer, Social Activist Mukul Sinha No More

The noted human rights activist and lawyer Mukul Sinha, who fought for the cause of 2002 riot victims and victims of fake encounters in Gujarat, today died at a private hospital here at the age of 63.

Published: 12th May 2014 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2014 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

The noted human rights activist and lawyer Mukul Sinha, who fought for the cause of 2002 riot victims and victims of fake encounters in Gujarat, today died at a private hospital here at the age of 63.

His close aide and lawyer Shamshad Pathan said that Sinha was suffering from lung cancer for the last six to seven months and breathed his last at Sterling Hospital here.

Sinha, a scientist-turned-lawyer, consistently took on the Gujarat government in the cases related to the Godhra train burning incident and its aftermath.

He also played important role in the legal battle surrounding the four cases of fake encounters, involving Sadiq Jamal, Ishrat Jahan, Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsi Prajapati.

An IIT Kanpur alumnus, he initially worked at Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) here.

After getting his law degree in 1989, he started fighting cases for the underprivileged.

His NGO `Jan Sangharsh Manch' took up labour issues, such as low wages of drivers and conductors of city and state transport corporations.

Rights activists and members of legal fraternity paid homage to Sinha at the office of Jan Sangharsh Manch in Paldi area of the city this evening.

He is survived by wife Nirjhari and son Pratik.

His body was donated to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, as per his wishes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp